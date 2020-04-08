Pope Francis, in new interview, says pandemic can be a 'place of conversion' (The Tablet)
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () In an interview with Austen Ivereigh, author of a 2019 papal biography, Pope Francis called for attentive concern for the poor, adding that “we have to slow down our rate of production and consumption and to learn to understand and contemplate the natural world.” Decrying a throwaway culture, the Pope praised Humanae Vitae and lamented the abortion of unborn children with Down syndrome.
Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Sunday. The Holy Father urged people living through the coronavirus pandemic to be less concerned with what they lack but how they can ease the suffering of others. The service kicked off Holy Week events...