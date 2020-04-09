Vatican issues CO19 message to Catholic schools (Zenit)

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

“We have the duty to return to consider more deeply the meaning of life, to finding ways to begin again to live once more, beginning from new foundations, knowing well it will never be the same as before,” the Congregation for Catholic Education said in its message. “Our Easter wish for everyone is for the renewal of faith in the mystery and reality of the resurrection of the Son of God, who gives meaning to and illuminates all of reality.” 👓 View full article

