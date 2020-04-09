Global  

Vatican issues CO19 message to Catholic schools (Zenit)

Vatican issues CO19 message to Catholic schools (Zenit)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 9 April 2020
“We have the duty to return to consider more deeply the meaning of life, to finding ways to begin again to live once more, beginning from new foundations, knowing well it will never be the same as before,” the Congregation for Catholic Education said in its message. “Our Easter wish for everyone is for the renewal of faith in the mystery and reality of the resurrection of the Son of God, who gives meaning to and illuminates all of reality.”
