Patriarchs, heads of churches in Jerusalem publish Easter message (Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem) Friday, 10 April 2020

“We, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches of Jerusalem, greet all our communities and faithful Christians around the world with the blessings of our Risen Lord and Liberator,” the message begins. “The Feast of the Resurrection is a time of renewal of hope, restoration and victory over all forms of death and destruction.” 👓 View full article

