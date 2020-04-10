The Pope's Good Friday Via Crucis: full text of meditations (Vatican Press Office)

Global  

Catholic Culture Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The Pope’s Good Friday Way of the Cross will take place in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, rather than in the Colosseum. The meditations were written by prisoners and others associated with a prison in Padua, including a corrections officer and an accused priest who was later acquitted.
