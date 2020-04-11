Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > When a BBC radio guest mentioned Jesus, the response was telling

When a BBC radio guest mentioned Jesus, the response was telling

Catholic Herald Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Any presenter can misspeak. But Nick Robinson's reaction is worth reflecting on

The post When a BBC radio guest mentioned Jesus, the response was telling appeared first on Catholic Herald.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.