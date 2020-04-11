Global  

The Queen: ‘Easter is not cancelled’

Catholic Herald Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
In her first-ever Easter message, the Queen said the message of light overcoming darkness is needed more than ever

The Queen: 'Easter is not cancelled'
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Queen records first ever Easter message

Queen records first ever Easter message 01:57

 The Queen states that "coronavirus will not overcome us" – and insists that Easter "isn't cancelled".

