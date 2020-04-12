The Resurrection of Christ is the 'contagion of hope,' Pope says in Easter message (Aleteia)

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet) before bestowing his Easter blessing Urbi et Orbi [To the City and the World]. “Today the Church’s proclamation echoes throughout the world: ‘Jesus Christ is risen!’ – ‘He is truly risen!’” his message began. “Like a new flame this Good News springs up in the night: the night of a world already faced with epochal challenges and now oppressed by a pandemic severely testing our whole human family...” 👓 View full article



