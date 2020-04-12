The Resurrection of Christ is the 'contagion of hope,' Pope says in Easter message (Aleteia)

Global  

Catholic Culture Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet) before bestowing his Easter blessing Urbi et Orbi [To the City and the World]. “Today the Church’s proclamation echoes throughout the world: ‘Jesus Christ is risen!’ – ‘He is truly risen!’” his message began. “Like a new flame this Good News springs up in the night: the night of a world already faced with epochal challenges and now oppressed by a pandemic severely testing our whole human family...”
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear'

On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear' 00:38

 Amid the raging global coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday. According to Reuters, the Holy Father urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope." Pope Francis also called for an end to wars. The vigil...

