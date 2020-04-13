Global  

Let us stay close to Jesus and Mary, USCCB president says in Easter message (USCCB)

Monday, 13 April 2020
“Christ is risen and we will rise with him!” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “This is the promise of Easter. And God does not withdraw his promise, even when Easter comes during a pandemic.”
 President Trump opened Friday's coronavirus briefing with an Easter message. The president said, "As American families look forward to Easter, we’re reminded that our story ends not in despair but in triumph and renewal."

During this Easter weekend which is dominated by the coronavirus lockdown, one church has left a warm message outside its doors.

At a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, the president said he wants the nation "opened up and just raring to go by Easter".

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on join an online Good Friday liturgy led by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba. He is expected to deliver an...
Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet) before bestowing his Easter blessing Urbi et Orbi [To the City and the...
