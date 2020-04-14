Jesus' Resurrection offers us hope, Pope says during Easter Monday address (Vatican Press Office) Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“The proclamation that Christ is risen has spread everywhere and has reached every corner of earth, becoming for everyone the message of hope,” Pope Francis said during his Easter Monday Regina Caeli address (video). “Jesus’ resurrection tells us that death does not have the last world, life does. In raising His only-begotten Son, God the Father has fully manifested His love and His mercy to humanity for all time.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 3 days ago Pope prays for sick at Good Friday service scaled back by coronavirus 01:25 Pope Francis prostrated himself on the floor of an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Friday (April 10) to pray at a scaled-down "Passion of the Lord" service commemorating Jesus' last hours of life and his crucifixion. You Might Like

Tweets about this