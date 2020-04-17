Colombian bishop pleads for truce (Fides)

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Colombian conflict began in 1964, and despite a 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the main rebel group, violence persists in portions of the nation. Echoing the Pope’s recent appeal for a global ceasefire, Bishop Juan Carlos Barreto of Quibdó (map) pleaded for peace (Spanish-language link). 👓 View full article

