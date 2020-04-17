Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Colombian bishop pleads for truce (Fides)

Colombian bishop pleads for truce (Fides)

Catholic Culture Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The Colombian conflict began in 1964, and despite a 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the main rebel group, violence persists in portions of the nation. Echoing the Pope’s recent appeal for a global ceasefire, Bishop Juan Carlos Barreto of Quibdó (map) pleaded for peace (Spanish-language link).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FormTheCulture

Catholic Culture CWN: Colombian bishop pleads for truce (Fides) https://t.co/B1V3ZXUciV 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.