International Eucharistic Congress postponed (International Eucharistic Congress)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, scheduled to take place in Budapest in September, has been postponed until 2021. The 2021 World Meeting of Families has been rescheduled for 2022, and the 2022 World Youth Day will take place in 2023.
