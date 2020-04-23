Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest postponed to 2021

International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest postponed to 2021

CNA Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Vatican City, Apr 23, 2020 / 08:00 am (CNA).- The Vatican announced Thursday that due to the health situation caused by the coronavirus, the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, to be held in Budapest in September, has been moved to the year 2021.

A statement from Holy See press office director Matteo Bruni April 23 said the decision to move the eight-day gathering to September 2021 was made by Pope Francis together with the Hungarian bishops and the Pontifical Committee for International Eucharistic Congresses.

The schedule of the Sept. 13-20 event included Mass, prayer, catechesis, and talks, as well as cultural and spiritual events around the Hungarian capital.

A three-day symposium featuring talks on the Eucharist by religious and theologians was planned in the lead-up to the congress.

Pope Francis had been asked to visit Hungary for the event by Hungary’s President János Áder, who extended the invitation during a February meeting.

The Vatican had not made any official announcement about a papal trip to Budapest, but during an Angelus address Dec. 15, Pope Francis asked for prayers for the conference’s success.

“For more than a century, the Eucharistic congresses have been reminding us that the Eucharist is at the center of the Church’s life,” he said.

“We pray that the Eucharistic event in Budapest may foster processes of renewal in Christian communities,” he continued, “so that the salvation of which the Eucharist is the source may also be translated into a Eucharistic culture capable of inspiring men and women of good will in the fields of charity, peace, family, care of creation.”

The International Eucharistic Congress first took place in France in 1881 with the goal of increasing devotion to the Eucharist and bringing awareness to the large number of Catholics in the country.

It has continued to be held every few years in a different city and has crossed the globe, taking place in Jerusalem, Nairobi, Melbourne, Korea, the U.S., and throughout Europe.

The last congress was held in Cebu, Philippines in 2016. There were 12,000 participants at the congress, though millions took part in associated Masses. Hungary last hosted the Eucharistic Congress in 1938.

The event aims to give witness to the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist and to promote a better understanding of the liturgy and the Eucharist in the life of the Church. The congress is now typically held every four years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ravanan0010

ravannan RT @VaticanNews: The Vatican announces that the International Eucharistic Congress, set to take place in Budapest this fall, has been postp… 41 minutes ago

LiefdeTrouw

Liefde&Trouw RT @breeadail: Sadly, due to the ongoing #coronavirus pandemic, @Pontifex has postponed the International Eucharistic Congress for one yea… 1 hour ago

DictatorPope

Dictator Pope official site RT @EduardHabsburg: The International Eucharistic Congress 🇭🇺 Budapest has been postponed for one year to September 2021, the 🇻🇦 Holy See j… 3 hours ago

breeadail

Bree A Dail Sadly, due to the ongoing #coronavirus pandemic, @Pontifex has postponed the International Eucharistic Congress fo… https://t.co/7jWYxcL0fI 3 hours ago

derrydiocese

The Door of Faith RT @CatholicBishops: The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress to take place in Budapest this coming September has been postponed to Sept… 4 hours ago

VaticanNews

Vatican News The Vatican announces that the International Eucharistic Congress, set to take place in Budapest this fall, has bee… https://t.co/GfaswNTVpv 4 hours ago

preethi50632948

preethi RT @CatholicNewsSvc: Pope postpones International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest https://t.co/1pSTMeAuIn https://t.co/xwPFRVdgpC 5 hours ago

ravanan0010

ravannan RT @cnalive: The International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest will now take place a year later, in September 2021, due to the #coronaviru… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.