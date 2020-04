You Might Like

Tweets about this stjosephsclarkston RT @CatholicHerald: Full text: Pope Francis's prayers to recite at the end of the Rosary https://t.co/ruRHgNeXhU https://t.co/5XtCaY8yB4 3 minutes ago Catholic Herald Full text: Pope Francis's prayers to recite at the end of the Rosary https://t.co/ruRHgNeXhU https://t.co/5XtCaY8yB4 40 minutes ago Catholic Apostolate Center Pray with @Pontifex | In Pope Francis' Letter on the Month of May, he shared two prayers. We have provided the firs… https://t.co/AG1Pegvd9g 3 hours ago Francissca Peter RT @catholicnews1: Pope Francis sends Letter to World of Street Papers that Employ over 20, 000 Homeless - Full Text https://t.co/RtmPnHty0… 4 hours ago Catholic News World At Mass, #PopeFrancis Prays for Artists and says "Each of us has one's own..moment in which Jesus approached us and… https://t.co/50kCSRveMn 4 hours ago JESUS CARITAS EST At Mass, #PopeFrancis Prays for Artists and says "Each of us has one's own..moment in which Jesus approached us and… https://t.co/N0L16Ff1fj 4 hours ago Susan RT @JESUSCARITASEST: Pope Francis sends Letter to World of Street Papers that Employ over 20, 000 Homeless - Full Text https://t.co/HUX2edu… 4 hours ago JESUS CARITAS EST Pope Francis sends Letter to World of Street Papers that Employ over 20, 000 Homeless - Full Text… https://t.co/3buZYOHwf1 4 hours ago