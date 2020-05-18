St. Faustina's feast day inscribed in General Roman Calendar (Vatican Press Office) Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Canonized in 2000, St. Maria Faustina (Helena) Kowalska, apostle of Divine Mercy, is among the thousands of saints and blesseds inscribed in the Roman Martyrology. By a decree of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, issued on the centenary of St. John Paul II’s birth, she is now among the saints honored around the world with an optional memorial in the General Roman Calendar. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Pope Francis adds St. Faustina Kowalska’s feast day to Roman Calendar Vatican City, May 18, 2020 / 07:15 am (CNA).- Pope Francis has decreed that St. Faustina Kowalska’s feast day be added to the Roman Calendar as an optional...

CNA 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this