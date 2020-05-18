St. Faustina's feast day inscribed in General Roman Calendar (Vatican Press Office)

Global  

Canonized in 2000, St. Maria Faustina (Helena) Kowalska, apostle of Divine Mercy, is among the thousands of saints and blesseds inscribed in the Roman Martyrology. By a decree of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, issued on the centenary of St. John Paul II’s birth, she is now among the saints honored around the world with an optional memorial in the General Roman Calendar.
