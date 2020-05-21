CWN closed for Ascension Thursday (CWN)

Saint Elizabeth Parish Today, Thursday, May 21, is the Solemnity of the Ascension. Archbishop Perez has dispensed faithful from obligation… https://t.co/6cGNW8Ic1T 11 minutes ago
gina Pustorino🌺 RT @LilleS80: @LiseNilsson2 @SamHeughan @barss_freddie @birgit_gerach @tracybarnes2604 @TartarugaTanya @odyssey158 @GalkeSabine @CostinaJ @… 1 hour ago
Lille Smith @LiseNilsson2 @SamHeughan @barss_freddie @birgit_gerach @tracybarnes2604 @TartarugaTanya @odyssey158 @GalkeSabine… https://t.co/Qe9W43Kk99 2 hours ago
Ann Also, we’ve only just got back to the feast of the Ascension being on a Thursday and a Holy day of obligation again… https://t.co/7f9TFyVZjk 2 hours ago
Senior Chief Perry RT @Inter_ZA: PUBLIC NOTICE:
Please note that the Embassy of Belgium in Pretoria, and the Consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town will be… 3 hours ago
TheDiplomaticInformerSA RT @BelgiumPretoria: The Embassy of Belgium in Pretoria, and the Consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town will be CLOSED today, Thursday th… 4 hours ago
BelgiuminPretoria🇧🇪 The Embassy of Belgium in Pretoria, and the Consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town will be CLOSED today, Thursday… https://t.co/OoocPkh16f 4 hours ago
🇿🇦International SA PUBLIC NOTICE:
Please note that the Embassy of Belgium in Pretoria, and the Consulates in Johannesburg and Cape To… https://t.co/FZfDuA8eDo 5 hours ago