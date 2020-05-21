Global  

CWN closed for Ascension Thursday (CWN)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The offices of Catholic World News will be closed on May 21, so that our staff members celebrate the feast of the Ascension. Barring unexpected developments, no headline stories will be posted today.
