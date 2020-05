Meet the friendliest saint in history Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Through personal contact and friendship, St Philip Neri contributed to the spiritual renewal in Rome that was essential to the success of the Counter-Reformation



The post Meet the friendliest saint in history appeared first on Catholic Herald. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Infamous Mob Hits



These Mafiosi lived large, and their deaths were big news. For this list, we’re focusing on the mafia’s most high-profile hits. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:26 Published on April 8, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this Daniel Greenwood RT @CatholicHerald: Today is the Feast of St Philip Neri. Meet the friendliest saint in history: https://t.co/dxOnYzWEAc https://t.co/OkHed… 8 minutes ago Catholic Herald Today is the Feast of St Philip Neri. Meet the friendliest saint in history: https://t.co/dxOnYzWEAc https://t.co/OkHedATZNN 35 minutes ago