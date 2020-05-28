Global  

Oklahoma governor signs pro-life health coverage act (Washington Times)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The Nondiscrimination in Health Care Coverage Act, drafted by pro-life advocates, “prohibits use of Quality-Adjusted Life Years (QALYs) as a measure of whether a health-care service should be covered by insurance or other health reimbursement,” according to the National Right to Life News. “Under a QALY system, the lives of persons with disabilities are deemed less valuable.”
