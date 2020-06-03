Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pope Francis prays for the soul of George Floyd and for peace and justice in US

CNA Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Vatican City, Jun 3, 2020 / 02:45 am (CNA).- Pope Francis said Wednesday that he is praying for the soul of George Floyd and all victims of racism, adding that nothing is gained by violence.

“Dear brothers and sisters in the United States, I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in your nation in these past days, following the tragic death of Mr George Floyd,” Pope Francis said in a video broadcast June 3.

“We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life. At the same time, we have to recognize that the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost,” the pope said.

Pope Francis prayed for the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of the Americas, to intercede for peace, justice, and reconciliation in the U.S. at the end of his Wednesday audience, livestreamed from the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace.

“Today I join the Church of St. Paul and Minneapolis, and of all the United States, in praying for the rest of the soul of George Floyd and all the others who have lost their lives because of the sin of racism,” the pope said.

“Let us pray for the comfort of families and friends who are heartbroken, and pray for national reconciliation and the peace we yearn for.”

Cities across the U.S. have seen widespread protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Some protests have turned to nights of rioting, and conflicts with police. At least five people have died amid the protests.

In the video of the May 25 arrest, an officer with the Minneapolis Police Department can be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes after he was taken into custody. Floyd could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” several times. He died soon after.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested May 29, and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He and the three other officers present at Floyd’s arrest were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Catholics across the Twin Cities have called for justice and unity in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Clergy in Minnesota, including the Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul-Minneapolis, participated in a silent walking protest June 2 to pray at the location where George Floyd died in police custody.

Archbishop Hebda had offered a Mass for the soul of George Floyd and for his family May 27.

“Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mother of America, intercede for all those who work for peace and justice in your land and in the world. God bless you all and your families,” Pope Francis said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mother of George Floyd's daughter: I want justice for him

Mother of George Floyd's daughter: I want justice for him 01:42

 The mother of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter spoke at a news conference on June 2 after days of protests following his death. Big demonstrations have broken out across the country since Floyd's death on May 25. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on the...

Related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson Posts Moving Tribute to George Floyd [Video]

Dwayne Johnson Posts Moving Tribute to George Floyd

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently took to Instagram to add his voice to the enormous amount of people calling for justice in the murder of George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:23Published
Protesters gather in Denver for 6th straight day, while some also march in Aurora [Video]

Protesters gather in Denver for 6th straight day, while some also march in Aurora

Hundreds gathered again on the grounds of the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to demand justice for George Floyd, and a small group of protesters also marched through Aurora, with police..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this

grandinmedia

Grandin Media | Alberta Catholic News RT @cnalive: Breaking: #PopeFrancis has said that he is praying for the soul of #GeorgeFloyd and all victims of racism, adding that nothing… 4 minutes ago

MagaLahiBlas1

CB RT @CatholicHerald: Pope Francis says he is praying for the soul of George Floyd and for peace and justice in the US https://t.co/ZAJDFukjs… 4 minutes ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #VaticanCityNews via cnalive Pope Francis prays for the soul of George Floyd and for peace and justice in US… https://t.co/a9VMK0iD1v 7 minutes ago

maciekklein

Maciek RT @EWTNVatican: “We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form...At the same time, we have to recognize that… 7 minutes ago

EWTNVatican

EWTN Vatican “We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form...At the same time, we have to recogniz… https://t.co/MMmEqLInI5 12 minutes ago

HannahBrockhaus

Hannah Brockhaus RT @catholicourtney: "We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of… 22 minutes ago

cbcpnews

CBCPNews #PopeFrancis prays for the soul of #GeorgeFloyd and for peace and justice in US https://t.co/ocptJjP7bP #cbcpnews 33 minutes ago

catholicourtney

Courtney Mares "We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness… https://t.co/5LsIRQycgR 37 minutes ago