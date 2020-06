Christian unity concerns all the faithful, Vatican official says (Vatican News) Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bishop Brian Farrell, LC, secretary of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity since 2002, recalled the 60th anniversary of the dicastery’s foundation by Pope St. John XXIII. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Catholic Culture CWN: Christian unity concerns all the faithful, Vatican official says (Vatican News) https://t.co/de0pG0mo5M 15 minutes ago