It’s often forgotten that Beethoven was a profoundly Catholic composer Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Beethoven’s symphonies have come to be seen as the pinnacle of artistic achievement in music. The distinguished art historian Alessandra Comini described Beethoven’s music as having “revelatory dimensions”. The composer …



The post It’s often forgotten that Beethoven was a profoundly Catholic composer appeared first on Catholic Herald. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Neil Lyndon It’s often forgotten that Beethoven was a profoundly Catholic composer https://t.co/qzq3RrdPpt 18 hours ago Pinkbeach Lady🇺🇸🇺🇸🌴🌞 RT @CatholicHerald: It’s often forgotten that Beethoven was a profoundly Catholic composer, says Sir James MacMillan (@jamesmacm) https://t… 3 days ago