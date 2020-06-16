USCCB president rues Supreme Court decision on 'sexual orientation' and transgender status (USCCB) Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964's prohibition of sex discrimination also prohibits discrimination based on "sexual orientation" and transgender status. "I am deeply concerned that the US Supreme Court has effectively redefined the legal meaning of 'sex' in our nation's civil rights law," said the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles. "This is an injustice that will have implications in many areas of life. By erasing the beautiful differences and complementary relationship between man and woman, we ignore the glory of God's creation and harm the human family, the first building block of society."


