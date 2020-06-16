Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

USCCB president rues Supreme Court decision on 'sexual orientation' and transgender status (USCCB)

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s prohibition of sex discrimination also prohibits discrimination based on “sexual orientation” and transgender status. “I am deeply concerned that the US Supreme Court has effectively redefined the legal meaning of ‘sex’ in our nation’s civil rights law,” said the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles. “This is an injustice that will have implications in many areas of life. By erasing the beautiful differences and complementary relationship between man and woman, we ignore the glory of God’s creation and harm the human family, the first building block of society.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Huge Victory For LGBTQ Rights

Huge Victory For LGBTQ Rights 00:43

 In a surprise decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that firing a person based on sexual orientation and gender identity violates their civil rights.

Related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon applaud LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon applaud LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling

Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon are among many stars to celebrate after U.S. Supreme Court judges ruled in favour of legislation that offers LGBTQ people more protection in the workplace.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Supreme Court Decision Protects LGBTQ Workers [Video]

Supreme Court Decision Protects LGBTQ Workers

The ruling bans employers from discriminating against LGBTQ workers.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:35Published
Supreme Court Rules Employers Can't Fire Workers For Being Gay, Transgender [Video]

Supreme Court Rules Employers Can't Fire Workers For Being Gay, Transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Civil Rights Law Protects L.G.B.T. Workers, Supreme Court Rules

 The court said the language of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination, applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

FormTheCulture

Catholic Culture CWN: USCCB president rues Supreme Court decision on 'sexual orientation' and transgender status (USCCB) https://t.co/M2m2odVNHU 5 minutes ago