Mission founded by St. Junípero Serra burns in overnight fire Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

CNA Staff, Jul 11, 2020 / 12:40 pm (CNA).- A massive fire devastated an 18th century mission church in San Gabriel, in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, July 11. Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles called the fire at San Gabriel Mission church, founded by St. Junipero Serra, “devastating.”



The fire began early Saturday morning around 4 a.m. and destroyed the roof and interior of the 249-year-old structure. Local firefighters said they responded to an initial alarm at 4:24. By the time they arrived, smoke and flames were visible from outside the church – which is a California Historical Landmark.



Battling the four-alarm fire eventually involved 50 firefighters, according to the Los Angeles Times. Local fire department spokesman Captain Antonio Negrete called the damage “heartbreaking.”



“The roof of the mission is completely gone and the interior up to the altar is completely destroyed,” Negrete said, noting that it was not yet possible to establish the cause of the fire because of concerns over the building’s structural integrity.



“We’re going to have building engineers come in and see if we can shore up some walls to make it as safe as possible for the investigators to go in and start investigating this fire,” he said, according to the Times.



Adrian Marquez Alarcon, spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, said that because of renovations underway at the church ahead of its 250th anniversary, historic paintings and artifacts had been removed and were not in the building at the time of the fire.



Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez visited the church Saturday morning, saying on Facebook that “[he] woke up before dawn this morning to news that our beloved San Gabriel Mission, founded by St. Junípero Serra in 1771, was burning.”



“Thank God no one is hurt,” Gomez said. “I’m here to pray with the people. The roof is destroyed and there is much damage in the old church. St. Junípero, pray for this city, this state, and this country that you helped to found.”



The San Gabriel mission was the fourth mission founded by St. Junípero Serra, a Franciscan priest who founded a trail of missions across California. Serra helped to convert thousands of native Californians to Christianity, and taught them new agricultural technologies.



Many of Serra’s missions form the cores of what are today the state’s biggest cities— such as San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.



An advocate for native people and a champion of human rights, Serra was often at odds with Spanish authorities over the treatment of native people, from whom there was an outpouring of grief at his death in 1784.



Serra was canonized by Pope Francis during a visit to the United States in 2015.



“Junípero sought to defend the dignity of the native community, to protect it from those who had mistreated and abused it,” the pope said in his homily at the Mass of canonization.



Despite Serra’s record defending indigenous peoples, statues of the saint have become focal points for protests and demonstrations across California in recent weeks, with images of the saint being torn down or vandalized in protest of California’s colonial past.



Rioters pulled down a statue of St. Serra in the state capital of Sacramento on July 4, during which one man burned the face of the statue with an ignited spray can, before a crowd pulled the statue from its base and struck it with a sledgehammer and other objects, dancing and jumping upon it.



Another statue of the saint was torn down in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, on June 19 by a crowd of about 100 people. The following week the San Juan Capistrano Mission and its neighboring church removed statues of Serra from their outside displays to preserve them from being targeted. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 5-Acre Brush Fire Erupts In Mission Hills



Firefighters early Tuesday afternoon were battling a 5-acre brush fire possibly linked to a transformer explosion in the Mission Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:49 Published 4 days ago NASA is Lighting a Fire Inside a Spacecraft For Science



The Cygnus spacecraft has completed its delivery of supplies to the International Space Station, and now it starts its second mission, where things really start to heat up. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:57 Published on May 13, 2020

Tweets about this naomh michael RT @cnalive: A massive fire early Saturday devastated an 249 year-old mission church founded by St. Junipero Serra. #LosAngeles #StSerra ht… 3 minutes ago David Zahniser 🦅 RT @campadrenews: Here are some photos of a fire that tore through the San Gabriel Mission this morning. The Mission was founded by Juniper… 4 minutes ago John Ward Seems to be happening frequently. California mission founded by St. Junípero Serra burns in overnight fire https://t.co/8G1EA62Nvz 10 minutes ago Anton Sorkin ن Although the cause of fire remains unknown https://t.co/AplkyVhQnB, this is not the first time a structure connecte… https://t.co/JWKqs3j9Dr 12 minutes ago Andrew J. Campa Here are some photos of a fire that tore through the San Gabriel Mission this morning. The Mission was founded by J… https://t.co/BtV7nVj8NM 16 minutes ago Catholic News Agency A massive fire early Saturday devastated an 249 year-old mission church founded by St. Junipero Serra. #LosAngeles… https://t.co/shLnj615pd 21 minutes ago RangerRick ن RT @SoquelCreek: Roof destroyed at San Gabriel Mission after fire broke out at 249-year-old church https://t.co/YW3BhIyUQf The church was… 22 minutes ago