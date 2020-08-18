Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardinal Dolan to pray at Republican National Convention

CNA Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
CNA Staff, Aug 18, 2020 / 10:22 am (CNA).-  

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York will offer a prayer at the opening of the Republican National Convention next week, the cardinal announced Tuesday.

“As a priest, one of my most sacred obligations is to try and respond positively whenever I am invited to pray,” Dolan said in an Aug. 18 statement.

“Prayer is speaking to God, offering him praise, thanking him for his many blessings, and asking for his intercession; it is not political or partisan.”

“That is why I have accepted an invitation to pray at the Republican National Convention,” the cardinal added. “My agreeing to pray does not constitute an endorsement of any candidate, party, or platform. Had I been invited to offer a prayer for the Democratic National Convention, I would have happily accepted, just as I did in 2012.”

In fact, Dolan led prayers in 2012 at both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, and in 2017, he led a prayer at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The announcement of Dolan’s participation in the Republican convention, to be held next week mostly online, came after it was announced that Fr. James Martin, SJ, and Sr. Simone Campbell, SSS, would offer prayers at the Democratic National Convention this week.
Martin, an editor-at-large for America Magazine, told the National Catholic Reporter that he was “honored” to be asked to pray at the DNC.

The priest said that his prayer will “respect the dignity of all life,” including “the unborn, the young Black person, the LGBTQ teen, the migrant.” He said that he hopes that his prayer “will help people find a way to build a more welcoming nation.”
In a tweet, Martin said that he would offer “the same prayer” at the upcoming Republican convention if asked to do so. Martin, who is well-known for his book “Building a Bridge” and advocacy on issues related to homosexuality, has also spoken frequently regarding his support for the Church’s teaching on abortion.

Were Martin’s prayer to include explicit mention of “the unborn,” as he suggested it might, it would contrast the Democratic Party’s platform, set to be adopted this week at the convention. The draft platform, which was released in July, notes “Democrats believe that every woman should be able to access high-quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion,” and promises to “restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood.”
Campbell, the executive director of the NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, had previously spoken at the 2012 and 2016 Democratic National Conventions. 

During a 2016 interview with Democracy Now, Campbell said that “From my perspective, I don’t think it’s a good policy to outlaw abortion,” Campbell told Democracy Now, saying instead that pro-life campaigners should “focus on economic development for women and economic opportunity. That’s what really makes the change.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “the right to life of every innocent human individual is a constitutive element of a civil society and its legislation.”

For his part, Dolan said he hopes “that, during this tumultuous time in our nation’s history, people of all religious faiths or none at all might join together in seeking peace and reconciliation in our hearts, in our cities, and in our country.“
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: St. Louis Couple Who Drew Weapons Against Protestors Are Set to Appear at RNC

St. Louis Couple Who Drew Weapons Against Protestors Are Set to Appear at RNC 00:46

 The St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protestors this summer will reportedly get speaking time during the Republican National Convention to endorse the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Report: Gov. Cuomo To Speak At Democratic National Convention [Video]

Report: Gov. Cuomo To Speak At Democratic National Convention

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published
First presidential debate to be held at Case Western, Cleveland Clinic's Health Education Campus Sept. 29 [Video]

First presidential debate to be held at Case Western, Cleveland Clinic's Health Education Campus Sept. 29

CLEVELAND — Four years after hosting the Republican National Convention, Cleveland nabs the political spotlight again. CLEVELAND — Four years after hosting the Republican National Convention,..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:29Published
Cardinal Dolan Warns Parents More Catholic Schools Will Shutter Without Additional Federal Aid [Video]

Cardinal Dolan Warns Parents More Catholic Schools Will Shutter Without Additional Federal Aid

Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan emailed families Monday morning with another cry for help to save the schools. CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published

Tweets about this

blurrypinkfloyd

Blurry Pink Floyd RT @CatholicHerald: Cardinal Dolan to pray at Republican National Convention https://t.co/Jz40WnNJAt https://t.co/aWBkkJvcjR 1 minute ago

realHirsty

Hirsty ☧ RT @cnalive: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York will offer a prayer at the opening of the Republican National Convention next week. https:/… 1 minute ago

CatholicHerald

Catholic Herald Cardinal Dolan to pray at Republican National Convention https://t.co/Jz40WnNJAt https://t.co/aWBkkJvcjR 3 minutes ago

brianroewe

Brian Roewe Dolan has made it a habit of appearing at political conventions. When the cardinal in 2012 accepted invites to pray… https://t.co/OwGAZQMz2n 5 minutes ago

cnalive

Catholic News Agency Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York will offer a prayer at the opening of the Republican National Convention next we… https://t.co/MIENC2hXtp 33 minutes ago

bakerjjw

John W. Baker RT @KaJuror: https://t.co/2hojAcYN1F Jesus, mercy ♥️ Mary, pray 3 hours ago