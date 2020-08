Philippines: bishops condemn terror bombings in Jolo (UCANews) Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Catholic Church leaders in the Philippines have condemned terrorist bombings on the southern island of Jolo, where the Islamic group Abu Sayyaf is active. Two separate explosions on August 24 killed nine people, injuring dozens more. Bishop Charles Inzon of Jolo said: “We need prayers at this time.” 👓 View full article

