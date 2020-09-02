Wisconsin bishops to announce end of dispensation from Sunday Mass (Madison Catholic Herald)

Global  
 

“It is with elation that the bishops of Wisconsin have announced plans to end the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation in September 2020,” according to the Wisconsin Catholic Conference. “The Archbishop or Bishop of each Wisconsin diocese will announce to the faithful how and when the dispensation will expire within their diocese.”
