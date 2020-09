Pope gets first copy of Italian Missal translation (CNS) Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The new missal includes revised translations of the Our Father (“Do not abandon us to temptation”) and the Gloria (“Glory to God in the highest, and peace on earth to people, beloved by the Lord”). 👓 View full article

