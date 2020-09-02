Hong Kong cardinal: priests must 'watch our language' (CNA) Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Cardinal John Tong Hon of Hong Kong has cautioned priests to avoid “provocative” language in preaching, in order not to run afoul of China’s tough new security law. The cardinal—who has said that the law will not hamper the Church’s mission—wrote to priests warning them to “watch our language.” His message that “instigating hatred and social disorder are unchristian” drew angry responses from young priests who have backed democracy advocates in Hong Kong. 👓 View full article

