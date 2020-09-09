Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newark archdiocese bought second beach house for use by McCarrick

CNA Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
CNA Staff, Sep 9, 2020 / 11:30 am (CNA).- Months before officials in the Archdiocese of Newark sold a beach house used by former cardinal Theodore McCarrick for sexual abuse and coercion, the archdiocese bought a second beach house on the Jersey Shore, at which McCarrick reportedly hosted friends and courted donors.

The second beach house, according to an investigative report from northjersey.com, was purchased in 1997 by the Newark archdiocese from the neighboring Diocese of Metuchen. The house was located in Brick, New Jersey, on Barnegat Bay.

The archdiocese bought thar home four months before it sold the Sea Girt, New Jersey beach house which McCarrick was alleged to have used for sexual abuse and coercion since the 1980s.

Both homes were owned by the Diocese of Metuchen, which McCarrick led as a bishop from 1981 to 1986, before they were purchased by the Archdiocese of Newark, which McCarrick led from 1986 to 2000.

The Sea Girt house was purchased by the Metuchen diocese in 1985, and sold to the Newark archdiocese in 1988.

The Brick house was purchased in 1987 by a Metuchen priest, Msgr. Francis Crine, and Walter Uzenski, principal of the school at Crine’s parish. Crine died in 1989, and Uzenski gave the house to St. James Parish in Woodbridge, NJ, to settle an unspecified debt of McCarrick’s. In 1994, the parish transferred the property to the diocese, northjersey.com reported.

It is not clear what debt Crine owed to the parish.

Crine was a Metuchen chancery official during McCarrick’s tenure in Newark. He was also pastor of St. James Parish during a period in which at least three priests were assigned to the parish who eventually faced allegations of sexual abuse, misconduct, and theft.

McCarrick was first accused of misconduct toward seminarians, and of compelling them to visit the Sea Girt house, in the late 1980s. He was accused in 1994 of abusing a seminarian there. According to northjersey.com, the apostolic nuncio to the U.S. ordered the Sea Girt home be sold in the late 1990s.

In April 1997, four months before the Sea Girt home was sold, the Archdiocese of Newark purchased the Brick house. In 2002, after McCarrick had become Archbishop of Washington, the archdiocese sold the home.

According to northjersey.com, there are no allegations of sexual abuse or coercion at the beach house in Brick.

News that the Archdiocese of Newark purchased a second beach house at which McCarrick entertained guests comes as Catholics await the results of internal investigations on McCarrick conducted by the Vatican, and by the archdioceses of Newark and Washington.

Little information regarding McCarrick’s misconduct has been released by those dioceses or the Holy See since news emerged in June 2018 that McCarrick was credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

The former cardinal has since been laicized, and is accused of serially sexually abusing and coercing minors, seminarians, and young priests.

The Archdiocese of Washington has declined repeatedly to release files on slush funds controlled by McCarrick in Newark and Washington, in which several hundred thousand dollars reportedly was under the archbishop's direct control, with no auditing or oversight. McCarrick is believed to have used the funds to lavish cash gifts on other Church leaders.

The Vatican investigation is expected to report whether other senior Church leaders enabled, abetted, or ignored allegations against McCarrick. A report was initially expected to be released in late 2019, but there is not yet any indication of when it will be released. Several sources in the Vatican tell CNA the report has been completed, and can be released at any date selected by Pope Francis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Hurricane Isaias Causes Destruction In North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias Causes Destruction In North Carolina 01:08

 This drone captured the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias at Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina. The powerful hurricane hit the East Coast and caused destruction to both public and personal property. Fences and small constructions were swept away by the natural disaster at the east end of the beach.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vehicle Crashes Through Second Floor Of Suffolk County Home [Video]

Vehicle Crashes Through Second Floor Of Suffolk County Home

A Suffolk County family got a shocking wake-up call Wednesday when a car crashed into the second floor of their home; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published
Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner discussing when county should move to second phase of reopening [Video]

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner discussing when county should move to second phase of reopening

On Monday Palm Beach County reported a 5.7 percent positivity rate, the lowest we've seen in weeks. Data that caught county Mayor Dave Kerner’s eye.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:09Published
A toddler who suffered second degree burns raises money to thank heroes who helped her [Video]

A toddler who suffered second degree burns raises money to thank heroes who helped her

A toddler suffered agonising second degree burns on her face and body - after she pulled a mug of her mum's freshly brewed coffee off a windowsill.Orla Capstick, then one, had only just learned to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick had 2nd beach house linked to mysterious debt and unusual history (NorthJersey.com)

 “Even as Vatican officials pressured former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick to sell a Sea Girt home in the late 1990s after allegations that he sexually...
Catholic Culture


Tweets about this

caitlinstreit1

caitlin streit Newark Archdiocese Bought SECOND Beach House for McCarrick https://t.co/lMVWy4POlJ 16 hours ago

caitlinstreit1

caitlin streit RT @complicitclergy: Newark Archdiocese Bought SECOND Beach House for McCarrick https://t.co/f95wawhBZF 18 hours ago

Drispy2

🖤💙🖤❌™Drispy ™❌🖤💙⚫️ RT @cnalive: Before selling the beach house at which Theodore McCarrick abused and coerced seminarians, the Archdiocese of Newark purchased… 21 hours ago

curmudgeonCT

Joe Mulvey Newark archdiocese bought second beach house for use by McCarrick https://t.co/cFAF3eMVLk via @cnalive 1 day ago

complicitclergy

Complicit Clergy Newark Archdiocese Bought SECOND Beach House for McCarrick https://t.co/f95wawhBZF 2 days ago

FloridaSnap

FLORIDA SNAP RT @SNAPNetwork: Both homes were owned by the Diocese of Metuchen, which former Cardinal McCarrick led as a bishop from 1981 to 1986, befor… 2 days ago