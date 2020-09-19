Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell: Trump Supreme Court nominee ‘will receive a vote’

CNA Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
CNA Staff, Sep 18, 2020 / 07:22 pm (CNA).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday night that after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Trump Supreme Court nominee will be voted on for confirmation by the United States Senate.

In a statement released Friday night, McConnell said that “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

McConnell elaborated on that decision, saying that “in the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year.”

“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary, we will keep our promise,” McConnell said.

In March 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat that had been held by Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Republicans did not consider Garland’s nomination, saying that it would be more appropriate to wait until after the November election to fill the Court vacancy.

After his 2017 inauguration, Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch to fill Scalia’s seat, and the nominee was confirmed by the senate.

Senate Democrats have pointed to that 2016 decision in response to McConnell’s Sept. 18 statement.

A Trump appointment could tip the balance of the court to a 6-3 conservative majority, which Republicans have said would lead to the court overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that ensured legal protection for abortion across the U.S.

Trump last week expanded a list of potential judicial nominees under his consideration. At a presidential debate in October 2016, Trump pledged to appoint justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade. In addition to appointing Gorsuch, in 2018 Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was retiring.

Among the names on the new list are Stewart Kyle Duncan of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals—the former general counsel for the religious freedom firm Becket—and Peter Phipps of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, whose membership in the Knights of Columbus was the subject of tough questions by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) when he was a district court nominee in 2018.  

Amy Coney Barrett of the Seventh Circuit court, a former professor at the University of Notre Dame and a Catholic mother of seven, was on the existing White House list of nominees.

Pro-life leaders hailed last’s week announcement. Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said the appointment of pro-life judges to federal courts was “one of President Trump’s greatest accomplishments” of his first term, and that “[w]e anticipate that process will continue in a second term.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List and co-chair of the Trump campaign’s pro-life outreach said that his list “is filled with all-stars.”  

in the first major abortion case before the court during Trump’s presidency, the court struck down Louisiana’s safety regulations of abortion clinics, a blow to pro-life efforts at the state level. While Gorsuch and Kavanaugh ruled in the minority on the decision, Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the Court’s four liberal justices against the law.

Ginsburg, who served on the court for more than 27 years, died of pancreatic cancer Sept. 18. She was 87. President Bill Clinton appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993. Ginsburg had previously been an appeals court judge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate

Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate 02:05

 CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich talks about the implications Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has on the Supreme Court.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a leader in women's rights, has died. [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a leader in women's rights, has died.

According to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg died from a complication from cancer.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87.Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:33Published
Pa. Supreme Court Gives Democrats Series Of Victories, Including Mail-In Ballot Deadline Extension [Video]

Pa. Supreme Court Gives Democrats Series Of Victories, Including Mail-In Ballot Deadline Extension

The state Supreme Court says as long as mail-in ballots are postmarked by Election Day, they may be counted three days later.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

McConnell: Trump’s Supreme Court nominee ‘will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate’

 Senate Republicans have signaled that they would likely fill a vacancy to the Supreme Court ahead of the presidential election, but it is unclear whether the...
FOXNews.com

McConnell: Trump pick to replace Ginsburg on Supreme Court will get Senate vote
MarketWatch

McConnell: Trump's Nominee To Replace Ginsburg Will Receive A Vote In The Senate

 The Senate majority leader released a statement expressing condolences for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and followed with a pledge to continue...
NPR


Tweets about this

unaresists

Una RT @HuffPost: He clearly does not care about being called a hypocrite about the Supreme Court. https://t.co/qymoLoPqWj 2 seconds ago

GallifreyanMike

Michael Chappell 🌊 Resister 🌊 Looks like that special place in Hell reserved for #MoscowMitch McConnell is about to get a whole lot more special. https://t.co/vUuMnlDZSl 2 seconds ago

G_Money11

GMoney_Vets_Resist If McConnell gets a tRump justice confirmed to replace RGB before November and there are election results disputes… https://t.co/p1K5Iwj3If 3 seconds ago

BuckPolitical

Political Buck RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Senator Mitch McConnell said he would move forward quickly with President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ru… 3 seconds ago

mactire80

Mac Tíre @Osclin1 @SkinnerPm It’s not over till the fat lady sings. There will be a lot of gnashing of teeth and ringing of… https://t.co/oLyhsf6k1x 3 seconds ago

AFFA_Team2

Americans Fighting For America RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump's Supreme Court pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg will receive a vote by the full Senate - McC… 3 seconds ago

glo4itnow

❤️☕️CovfefeGlo, MDiv.☕️ RT @seanmdav: President Donald Trump must nominate a new justice to the Supreme Court, and Mitch McConnell and the Senate must confirm that… 4 seconds ago

MicaelaGarzoni

Micaela Garzoni 🇨🇭🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 RT @amvetsupport: If any single Democrat thinks they can sit on their***and not vote, they need to remember how hard RBG fought just to u… 4 seconds ago