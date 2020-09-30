Pope's apostolic letter praises St. Jerome (Vatican News)
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Pope Francis has released an apostolic letter, Scripturae Sacrae Affectus, marking the 1600th anniversary of the death of St. Jerome. The Pope remarks on “Jerome’s profound knowledge of the Scriptures, his zeal for making their teaching known, his skill as an interpreter of texts, his ardent and at times impetuous defense of Christian truth, his asceticism and harsh eremitical discipline, his expertise as a generous and sensitive spiritual guide.” He voices the hope that the faithful, reading the Scriptures, will learn to “love what Jerome loved.”
