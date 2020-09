You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Debate fact check: Trump, Biden clash in first presidential debate



President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19, crime and election integrity during the first presidential debate. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 03:19 Published 26 minutes ago John Legend, 50 Cent, Cardi B & More Share Outraged Presidential Debate Reactions | Billboard News



Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump faced off on Tuesday night (Sept. 29) for the first general election presidential debate of 2020. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:21 Published 4 hours ago Following Up On Fiery Presidential Debate



The first presidential debate has been described as a "debacle" and a "mess" among other things. Today, the candidates hit the campaign trail after last night's fiery face-off. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:16 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this