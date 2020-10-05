Those with authority in Church should serve others: papal reflection on parable of wicked tenants, (Vatican Press Office) Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

In his October 4 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 23:33-43, the Gospel of the day. “The vineyard is the Lord’s, not ours,” he said. “Authority is a service, and as such should be exercised, for the good of all and for the dissemination of the Gospel. It is awful to see when people who have authority in the Church seek their own interests.” 👓 View full article

