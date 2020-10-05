Young people leaving Church because Christianity is judgmental and alienating, Hillary Clinton says
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Many young people are leaving the Church today because Christianity has become too judgmental and alienating for them, said lifelong Methodist and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
