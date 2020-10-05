Young people leaving Church because Christianity is judgmental and alienating, Hillary Clinton says

Wochit Tech - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Chelsea Clinton And Ivanka Trump Used To Be BFF's. No More. 00:39 Chelsea Clinton has revealed why her once-close friendship with Ivanka Trump came to an end. According to HuffPost, Chelsea spoke to host Andy Cohen on a Thursday appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live” Thursday. Chelsea said she and Ivanka haven’t spoken since their parents, Hillary Clinton and...