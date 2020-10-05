Global  
 

Young people leaving Church because Christianity is judgmental and alienating, Hillary Clinton says

Christian Post Monday, 5 October 2020
Many young people are leaving the Church today because Christianity has become too judgmental and alienating for them, said lifelong Methodist and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
