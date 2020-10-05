Greg Laurie tests positive for COVID-19 after White House event; another pastor tests negative
Monday, 5 October 2020 () California megachurch pastor Greg Laurie, who attended the Sept. 26 White House nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Other prominent evangelical pastors who attended the event have tested negative.
Most of those who have recently tested positive were in attendance at what has now been called a super spreader event at the White House Rose Garden, even though outdoor events are thought to be lower..