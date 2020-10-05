Global  
 

Greg Laurie tests positive for COVID-19 after White House event; another pastor tests negative

Christian Post Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
California megachurch pastor Greg Laurie, who attended the Sept. 26 White House nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Other prominent evangelical pastors who attended the event have tested negative. 
