Papal tribute to Stella Maris apostolate

“On 4 October one hundred years ago, the Stella Maris work was founded in Scotland to support the people of the sea,” Pope Francis said of the recently renamed Apostleship of the Sea. “On this important anniversary I encourage chaplains and volunteers to joyfully witness the presence of the Church in ports, and among seafarers, fishermen, and their families.” 👓 View full article

