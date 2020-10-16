Author Thomas Howard dead at 85 (Catholic Herald) Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Thomas Howard, the noted author and convert to Catholicism, died on October 15 at the age of 85. An acclaimed Evangelical scholar who was friendly with C. S. Lewis and J. J. Packer, Howard resigned his position teaching literature at Gordon College when he entered the Catholic Church. He is the author of many books, including Evangelical Is Not Enough, Chance or the Dance, and On Being Catholic. 👓 View full article

