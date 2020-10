You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chileans vote to draft a new constitution



Chileans poured into the country's main squares Sunday night after a majority voted to draft a new constitution. Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15 Published 18 hours ago Celebrations in Chile as voters back rewriting constitution



Chileans vote overwhelmingly to tear up dictatorship-era charter in favour of new citizen-written constitution. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:58 Published 18 hours ago Chile referendum: Voters to decide on changing constitution



Protesters in Chile make a final push ahead of a referendum that could rewrite the constitution. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this