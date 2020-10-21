Pope Francis endorses civil-union legislation (CNA)
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Pope Francis has called for legislation to recognize same-sex unions, in a new documentary film. “What we have to create is a civil-union law. That way they are legally covered,” the Pope said. The Pope’s statement contrasts with those of his predecessors; both Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI had opposed the legal recognition of civil unions.
Pope Francis wore a face mask to a public event for the first time while at an interfaith service in Rome on Tuesday. The pope has faced criticism for not wearing a mask during his weekly general audiences at the Vatican.