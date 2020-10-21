Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pope Francis endorses civil-union legislation (CNA)

Catholic Culture Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Pope Francis has called for legislation to recognize same-sex unions, in a new documentary film. “What we have to create is a civil-union law. That way they are legally covered,” the Pope said. The Pope’s statement contrasts with those of his predecessors; both Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI had opposed the legal recognition of civil unions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Pope Wears Mask At Public Event For First Time

WEB EXTRA: Pope Wears Mask At Public Event For First Time 00:38

 Pope Francis wore a face mask to a public event for the first time while at an interfaith service in Rome on Tuesday. The pope has faced criticism for not wearing a mask during his weekly general audiences at the Vatican.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pope hosts post-lockdown indoor general audience [Video]

Pope hosts post-lockdown indoor general audience

Over 1,000 people gathered in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican for the first time a general audience held by Pope Francis has been indoors since the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Pompeo Denied Visit With Pope [Video]

Pompeo Denied Visit With Pope

Pope Francis rejected a visit from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:11Published
Thursday Marks Five-Year Anniversary Of Pope Francis' Historic Visit To NYC [Video]

Thursday Marks Five-Year Anniversary Of Pope Francis' Historic Visit To NYC

Five years ago Thursday, New York City welcomed Pope Francis for a historic visit.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this