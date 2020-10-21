Cardinal Müller fears German bishops' 'synodal path' (National Catholic Register)
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Cardinal Gerhard Müller has voiced concern that the German bishops, in pursuing their “synodal path,” will in practice change Catholic teaching and practice. “Officially they will say No to such changes,” the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith predicted; “but in reality they will adopt them.” The German cardinal said that the leaders of the German bishops’ conference “want to teach Rome.”