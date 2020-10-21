Cardinal Müller fears German bishops' 'synodal path' (National Catholic Register) Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Cardinal Gerhard Müller has voiced concern that the German bishops, in pursuing their “synodal path,” will in practice change Catholic teaching and practice. “Officially they will say No to such changes,” the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith predicted; “but in reality they will adopt them.” The German cardinal said that the leaders of the German bishops’ conference “want to teach Rome.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Catholic Cardinal Raymond Burke: Joe Biden may not receive Communion because he is pro-abortion



Cardinal Raymond Burke, an American conservative based in Rome, previously led the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Missouri from 2004 to 2008 and the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin from 1995 to 2004. He.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 02:39 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

