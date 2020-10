Hillsong's Brian Houston urges churches: 'Take a stand' against COVID-19 orders Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston has urged his fellow pastors to stand up against Australia's COVID-19 restrictions, claiming Christians are being discriminated against as numbers at church services remain limited. 👓 View full article

