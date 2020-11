8 sainthood, beatification causes advance (Vatican Press Office) Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Pope Francis has approved a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of Bl. Giustino Russolillo (1891-1955), founder of the Vocationist Fathers and Sisters, paving the way for his canonization. The Pontiff also advanced the causes of Ven. Maria Llorença Llong, Ven. Elzbieta Czacka, and 20th-century martyrs in Turkey, Italy, and Brazil. Finally, he recognized the heroic virtues of a Brazilian religious brother and a Spanish nun. 👓 View full article

