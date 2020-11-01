Global  
 

COGIC evangelism’s interracial ministry avoids cameras, calms clashes

Christian Post Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Amid the massive protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Michael Brown and other African Americans, a predominantly black group has been quietly spreading the hope Christ on the scene: the Church of God in Christ International Department of Evangelism.
