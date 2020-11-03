Pray for God's gift of hope, Pope preaches at All Souls' Day Mass (Zenit) Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“There are so many bad things that lead us to despair, to believe that everything will be a final defeat, that after death there is nothing,” Pope Francis preached in an extemporaneous homily on All Souls’ Day at the Teutonic Cemetery (video). “And Job’s voice returns, [it] returns: ‘I know that my Redeemer is alive and that, lastly, he will rise on the dust! I will see it, myself,’ with these eyes.” 👓 View full article

