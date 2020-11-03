November papal prayer intention: artificial intelligence (Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network)
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The Pope’s November prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that the progress of robotics and artificial intelligence may always serve humankind.”
The Pope’s November prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that the progress of robotics and artificial intelligence may always serve humankind.”
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this