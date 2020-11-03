Global  
 

November papal prayer intention: artificial intelligence (Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network)

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The Pope’s November prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that the progress of robotics and artificial intelligence may always serve humankind.”
