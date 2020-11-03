November papal prayer intention: artificial intelligence (Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network) Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Pope’s November prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that the progress of robotics and artificial intelligence may always serve humankind.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

