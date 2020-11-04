Germany: new lockdown rules allow for church services (Deutsche Welle)
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () New lockdown rules released by the German government on November 2, to curb the spread of Covid, allow for church services to continue, despite strict limits on other public gatherings. Political protests are also left untouched by the new rules. Deutsche Welle reports: “Church services and protests will be allowed to continue due to constitutional concerns.”
Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2. The lockdown will then be eased on...
MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions,..
