Germany: new lockdown rules allow for church services (Deutsche Welle)

Catholic Culture Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
New lockdown rules released by the German government on November 2, to curb the spread of Covid, allow for church services to continue, despite strict limits on other public gatherings. Political protests are also left untouched by the new rules. Deutsche Welle reports: “Church services and protests will be allowed to continue due to constitutional concerns.”
