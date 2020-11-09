English cardinal mourns death of Rabbi Jonathan Sacks (Diocese of Westminster)
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The former Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth met with Pope Benedict in 2010 and 2011, decried the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, and received the Templeton Prize.
The former Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth met with Pope Benedict in 2010 and 2011, decried the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, and received the Templeton Prize.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources