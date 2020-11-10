Global  
 

Former nuncio to France on trial for sexual misconduct (AP)

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Archbishop Luigi Ventura, the former apostolic nuncio in France, goes on trial this week on charges of groping a man. The archbishop—who has denied the charge—resigned from his diplomatic post last December. The Vatican waived his diplomatic immunity to allow for a trial in France.
