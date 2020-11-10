Former nuncio to France on trial for sexual misconduct (AP)
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Archbishop Luigi Ventura, the former apostolic nuncio in France, goes on trial this week on charges of groping a man. The archbishop—who has denied the charge—resigned from his diplomatic post last December. The Vatican waived his diplomatic immunity to allow for a trial in France.
Archbishop Luigi Ventura, the former apostolic nuncio in France, goes on trial this week on charges of groping a man. The archbishop—who has denied the charge—resigned from his diplomatic post last December. The Vatican waived his diplomatic immunity to allow for a trial in France.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources