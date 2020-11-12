Catholics and Disciples of Christ: a new dialogue document (Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity) Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Co-chaired by Bishop David Ricken (Green Bay) and Rev. Dr. Newell Williams (Brite Divinity School, Texas Christian University), the fifth phase of the International Commission for Dialogue between the Disciples of Christ and the Catholic Church has issued a 32-page report, “Do This In Memory of Me: Christians Formed and Transformed by the Eucharist.” The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) has an estimated 328,000 members and is headquartered in Indianapolis. 👓 View full article

