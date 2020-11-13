Bishop advocates for Philippine domestic workers in Saudi Arabia (CBCP News)

Global  
 

Bishop advocates for Philippine domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

Catholic Culture Friday, 13 November 2020
Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga, vice chairman of the Philippine bishops’ Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, called for the reform of the kafala system, which leaves laborers at the mercy of their employers.
