Background: World Day of the Poor (CWN)

World Day of the Poor

Friday, 13 November 2020
On November 15, the Sunday before the Solemnity of Christ the King, the Church commemorates the Fourth World Day of the Poor. The theme of the message for the day, released on the memorial of St. Anthony of Padua (June 13), is “Stretch forth your hand to the poor“ (Sirach 7:32).
News video: World War 2 planes fly over historic LA shopping district for Veterans Day

World War 2 planes fly over historic LA shopping district for Veterans Day 01:55

 World War 2 planes flew over the famed Farmers Market and The Grove in Los Angeles on November 11 as a salute to Veterans Day.

